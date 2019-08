Myron Kornfeld, 87, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leonore Savitz Reiff Kornfeld, and brother Mark Kornfeld.

Myron is survived by wife Ronni (Grossman) Kornfeld; brother Gary Kornfeld; children Elliot (Eileen) Reiff, Charlene Reiff, Devon (Lisa) Reiff, Kim Hough and Robin Goddard; and six grandchildren.

Funeral and Shiva were held in Florida. Military honors were given by an Air Force honor guard.