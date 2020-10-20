Myrtle Truchon, 82, a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness.

Myrtle grew up in Bloomsburg and lived in Shickshinny with husband George Truchon. She was a daughter to Bill and Evelyn Barnes, a mom to Tommy, Daniel and Dean and an aunt and grandmother to many.

She worked locally in clothing factories. As an adult, she went back to school at LCCC and graduated with an associate degree. She reached retirement at the American Red Cross, where she was a secretary. At home, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and canning and watching and feeding the birds. Her life is an example for everyone who now misses her.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

