1/1
Myrtle Truchon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Myrtle Truchon, 82, a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness.

Myrtle grew up in Bloomsburg and lived in Shickshinny with husband George Truchon. She was a daughter to Bill and Evelyn Barnes, a mom to Tommy, Daniel and Dean and an aunt and grandmother to many.

She worked locally in clothing factories. As an adult, she went back to school at LCCC and graduated with an associate degree. She reached retirement at the American Red Cross, where she was a secretary. At home, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and canning and watching and feeding the birds. Her life is an example for everyone who now misses her.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved