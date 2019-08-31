WEST NANTICOKE — Nadine Speary, 85, formerly of East Poplar Street, West Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she had been a patient for the past two years.

Born in July 25, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Newell and Rose Betcher Thomas. She was a graduate of Hanover Memorial High School and worked in the local garment industry for many years until retiring.

She was married to Earl Speary for nearly 64 years until his passing on Oct. 14, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Prichnick.

Surviving are daughters Doreen Sprow and husband Gary, of Nanticoke, Darlene (Cookie) Daubert, of Maine, and Donna Nafus, of White Haven; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.