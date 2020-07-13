WILKES-BARRE — Nancie B. Conlon, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, and formerly of Plains Township, passed away Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plains Township, she was the daughter of the late James and Lottie (Parulski) Brannan.

Nancy was a high school graduate and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains, until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Chip" Conlon; son, Joseph "Kevin" Conlon; grandsonm Christopher Conlon; brother; Francis "Dutchie" Brannan; and sisters, Marcella Nerbecky, Mary Opiel, and Helen Brannan.

Surviving are her sons, James Conlon, (MAJ, Ret. U.S. Army) of Annapolis, Md., and William R. Conlon (LTC, Ret. US Army), of Belcamp, Md.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Nancie will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the funeral services please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at all times. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave Nancie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.