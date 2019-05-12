FORTY FORT — Nancy A. Kosteleba, of Forty Fort, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Good Shepard Hospital, Lebanon.

Born March 20, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia Moriken Kostelaba.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. She attended Syracuse University and received her Ph.D. from Temple University.

Nancy was employed as a high school teacher in Syracuse, N.Y., and later as an administrator at Luzerne County Community College.

Nancy took pride in her show dogs, caring for her Beddlington Terriers.

Surviving is her brother, Michael Kostelaba and his wife, Mariann, of Bear Creek; several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Simon S. Russin Funeral Home Inc., 136 Maffett St., Plains. The Reverend Mykhalyo Prodanets will be officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Dallas. Friends may call 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.