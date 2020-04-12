SKILLMAN, N.J. — Nancy A. Panarella, 87, of Skillman, N.J., passed away on April 9, 2020. Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of Gabriel and Anna Zaleskas Klimkevich. Nancy graduated from Wyoming Seminary and attended Misericordia University.

She was a loving wife and mother and moved frequently with her family living in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. After her children were grown, she worked as a teacher's assistant for many years in the Dallas school system where the students knew her as Mrs. P, the go-to person for snacks, forgotten lunch money and advice. She was an avid knitter, a creative cook and enjoyed traveling and reading.

Nancy is survived by her children, Merriann M. Panarella, of Natick, Mass., Charles N. Panarella, of Bellevue, Wash., and Nancy G. Panarella, of Franklin Park, N.J.; her grandchildren, David H. Erichsen Jr., of Boulder Colo., Cami Panarella, of Shoeline, Wash., and Ben Panarella, of Bellevue, Wash.; her nephew, Dr. John W. Siegal, of New York City, N.Y., and niece Tara A. Cortes, of New York City, N.Y.

Funeral service with interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, privately. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/coronavirus.