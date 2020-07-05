1/1
Nancy A. Partika
WILKES-BARRE — Nancy A. Partika, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Windber, daughter of the late John and Mary Buchkovich Boruch. She was a graduate of Windber Area High School, after graduating she worked for Voice of America in Washington where she met her husband. Prior to retirement, she was a longtime secretary for Luzerne Optical in Wilkes-Barre. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church in Wilkes-Barre, and St. Mary's Byzantine Church in Kingston. She enjoyed singing in the Wilkes-Barre choir for over 25 years, and loved polka music.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Michael J. Partika.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Eva and her husband Mark Meginess, of Hanover Township; son, Michael J. Partika Jr., of Wilkes-Barre; son, John and his wife Pam Partika, of Kingston; daughter, Nancy and her husband Bill Pinera, of Lewes, Del.; son, Alex Partika, of Wilkes-Barre; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, John and his wife Cathy Boruch, of Herber City, Utah; sister, Susan and her husband Bob Hanye, of Maryville, Tenn.; sister, Mary Ellen Wojcicki, Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or to Riverstreet Manor Activities Department.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
