FORTY FORT — Nancy Ann Clarke, 63, of Forty Fort, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 20, 1956, in Passaic, N.J., a daughter of the late Frank J. and Pearl Wojnicki Marcinkiewicz. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College, where she received a degree in human services.

Nancy was employed at the Department of Public Welfare and the Commission on Economic Opportunity as a case worker. She enjoyed being with her family, making crafts, crocheting, gardening and going to outdoor events. Nancy loved all animals and especially her pets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Robert Marcinkiewicz.

Surviving are her husband, Richard McAfee; children, John Clarke, Joseph Clarke and his wife, Melissa, James Clarke and his wife, Kaitlyn, Sara Lucas and her fiancé, Ryan Kleist, Laura Lucas; grandchildren, Tyler Lucas, Conner Lucas, Addyson Clarke, Lilian Clarke, Felicia Sompel; brother, Daniel Marcinkiewicz; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. John Lambert, Pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.