LEHMAN — Nancy C. Stark, age 72, of Lehman, passed into the Lord's arms on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. All who knew her appreciated her generous, kind and loving spirit.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from the St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708, with the Rev. James J. Paisley, officiating.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday prior to the Mass at the church.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Astra Zeneca of Cheltenham, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

