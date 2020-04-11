MOUNTAIN TOP — Nancy D. Eckhart, 76, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Helen Dixon.

Nancy graduated from high school in Syracuse and went to college at the University of Vermont, where she met her future husband, Bill.

Nancy was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, earning what was the highest honor of the program at the time, The Curved Bar. She positively impacted the lives of thousands of girls through her years as a Girl Scout leader, and as the Program Director for the Penn's Woods Girl Scout Council.

Nancy was a beloved member of many organizations, including the EGA, Mountain Top Welcome Club, Mountain Top Photo Club, a quilting group and a dinner club. She also enjoyed playing Mah Jong.

Nancy loved the outdoors, and when she wasn't hiking, camping, canoeing, or going to the beach, she was tending to her beautiful garden. She was also an avid scrap booker, meticulously documenting everything from major life events, down to weekend visits with the grandkids.

Nancy was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, a devout Christian, and always made the lives better of those around her. She will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill; her son, Rob and his wife, Mufffy; her daughter, Kathy and her, husband Howard; and her three grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.