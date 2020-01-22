NUANGOLA — Nancy D. Elick, 76, of Nuangola died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hospice of Sacred Heart in Dunmore.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of Frank and Mercie Renner Garn and worked for Harris Semiconductor prior to retirement. She loved gardening, decorating and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amie.

Nancy is survived by her daughters Terrie McNunis of Nuangola, Beth Kennedy (Patrick), Ashley and Christine Skupski (Ronald), Dorrance. She will be missed by grandchildren Shannon, Patrick, Brendan and Dillon; along with great grandchildren Dayonna and Luca.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving and devoted care.

Arrangements by the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc. 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.