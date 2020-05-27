FORTY FORT — Nancy J. Humiston, 92, of West Turner Street, Forty Fort, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Grace Heller Spears. She graduated from Forty Fort High School, Class of 1945, and resided in Forty Fort for her entire life. Nancy worked for 20 years in the personnel office at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and was an Auxiliary member. She was a member of Forty Fort Presbyterian Church for 50 years and served as a deacon. She was a member of West Side Evening Women's Club for 30 years and St. Robert Bellarmine Senior Citizens. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, bingo, playing cards and family cookouts. Preceding her in death was her husband of 53 years, Russell P., 2002, and her sister, Jean Gunter. Surviving are her son, Kenneth and his wife, Mary, of Hanover Township, her daughters, Carol Wolfe and her husband, Frank, of Nanticoke, and Judy Laurito and her husband, Joseph, of Swoyersville, and three grandchildren, Stephanie, Holly and Yvonne; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions and the pandemic, a private service will be held at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh officiating. The interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, 1224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704. For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.