Nancy L. Bozek (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. Bozek.
Service Information
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-822-5095
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HANOVER TWP. — Nancy L. Bozek, of Hanover Township, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 6, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Adele Rundle Searfoss.

Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Ashley High School. She was employed at Techniglass for many years until its closing. She later attended Wilkes-Barre Vocation Technical school's LPN program and worked for Dr. Rick Berbano's medical offices, Kingston.

Nancy loved spending time with her family, attending drag races and taking care of her pets. Although she had no grandchildren, all her friend's kids would call her Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur H. "Butchie" Searfoss Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Dawn Marie Bozek, of Hanover Township; son Joseph Bozek Jr. and his partner, Robin Polomchak, of Hanover Township; ex-husband and best friend, Joseph Bozek Sr., of Wilkes-Barre Township; sisters Linda Olson, of Kingston, and Patricia Kile, of Hanover Township; sister-in-law Venus Searfoss, of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services Sunday evening.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.