HANOVER TWP. — Nancy L. Bozek, of Hanover Township, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 6, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Adele Rundle Searfoss.

Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Ashley High School. She was employed at Techniglass for many years until its closing. She later attended Wilkes-Barre Vocation Technical school's LPN program and worked for Dr. Rick Berbano's medical offices, Kingston.

Nancy loved spending time with her family, attending drag races and taking care of her pets. Although she had no grandchildren, all her friend's kids would call her Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur H. "Butchie" Searfoss Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Dawn Marie Bozek, of Hanover Township; son Joseph Bozek Jr. and his partner, Robin Polomchak, of Hanover Township; ex-husband and best friend, Joseph Bozek Sr., of Wilkes-Barre Township; sisters Linda Olson, of Kingston, and Patricia Kile, of Hanover Township; sister-in-law Venus Searfoss, of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services Sunday evening.