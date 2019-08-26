Nancy M. Noonan, age 78, passed away at United Methodist Home-Wesley Village on Aug. 24, 2019. Nancy was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 11, 1941.

Nancy was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology from Marywood University. She was a teacher and later a guidance counselor for many years. Nancy was a loyal member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and served as vice president and as president, each for two terms. She also served as a UniServ representative in the PSEA Eastern Region in Allentown.

After she retired to Florida, Nancy was instrumental in so many efforts in their community. She had a special place in her heart for public education, co-founding Marions United for Public Education.

Nancy served as a lay minister for Timothy's Catholic Church and gave Sacraments to the Sick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine (Cavanaugh) Noonan, brother, James Noonan, sister, Kay Noonan Kale, brother-in-law, Edward Kale and dear companion, Sara Holgate.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Noonan (Betsy), of Hanover Township, and her nieces and nephew, Kate Kale Wolf (Eric), of Ebensburg, Nancy Kale (Scott Afton), of Brattleboro, Vt., Christopher Kale, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Erin and Kelly Noonan, of Pittsburgh, in addition to her extended family and loving caretakers, Nora, Mike, Kyle, Mikey and Mason Saleeba, of Drums. She is also survived by Angela Quinn, Ashley, Scott, and Savannah Crandall, and Jonathon Quinn, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

A special thank you to Nora Saleeba who faithfully cared for Nancy until her death.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Nancy's name to University of Pennsylvania - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.