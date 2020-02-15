PLAINS TWP. — Nancy M. Waters, 88, Plains Township, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Walter Diehl and Mary Hughes Diehl. A life resident of Plains Township, she graduated from Plains Memorial High School and was a lifetime member of the Plains United Presbyterian Church.

She co-owned and operated The Wheel in Plains Township with her mother and was later employed by Boscov's Department Store in Wilkes-Barre until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Waskowsky.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Wayne; children Cynthia Waskowsky, Mary Jayne Leo and husband Don and Michael Willis; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, with the Rev. Jennifer Baer officiating at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S Main St., Plains Township. Visitation 10 a.m. to service time. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.