Nancy M. Pesta, 88, formerly of West Pittston and West Wyoming, and a current resident of Wesley Village, passed away peacefully Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Conyard) Canouse. She attended Wyoming High School and was employed for 17 years at the former Kluger's Store, Wyoming. She was also a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 55 years, Michael L. Pesta, in 2010; sister Luella Grieshaber and her beloved dog, Harley.

Surviving are her daughter Kimberly DeAngelo and her husband Mark, Exeter; and grandchildren Morgan and Mitchell DeAngelo, whom she thought the world of. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy was most certainly a people person and would know someone's life story after just one conversation. She loved the Hallmark Channel, scratch-off lottery tickets, her can of Coke and potato pancakes. Not to mention she had a scarf and nail polish to match every outfit for every occasion. Some of Nancy's greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, reading and visiting Lancaster and 1000 Islands.

We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Village, who Nancy adored, along with the Bayada staff, especially Cheryl.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, or a .

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.