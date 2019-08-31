NANTICOKE — Nancy Tarkett Kanjorski, 83, formerly of South Prospect Street, Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Tampa, Florida.

Born on July 1, 1936, in Honesdale, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Claire Tarkett. Nancy was valedictorian of the graduating Class of 1954 at Honesdale High School. She received her nursing degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

It was in Philadelphia where Nancy met her husband of 52 years, Attorney A. Peter Kanjorski.

Nancy and A. Peter had four children, Peter, Russell, Mark and Paul Eric.

The family lived in Nanticoke, where Nancy raised the boys while her husband practiced law for the next 50 years. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, doing crafts, hosting pool parties for the family and traveling around the country. A two-time cancer survivor, Nancy retired to Tampa in 2015 following the passing of A. Peter in 2012.

Surviving are her four sons, Peter A. Kanjorski, of Riverview, Fla., Russell Kanjorski and his wife, Jennifer, of Chapel Hill, N.C., Mark Kanjorski and his wife, Wanda, of Vashon, Wash., and Paul Eric Kanjorski and his wife, Shannon, of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Peter Alex, Katherine, Elizabeth, William, Emma, Samuel, and Isabella and Sophia Elise Kanjorski; siblings Leo, Carolyn and Claire; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 14, in the chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Nancy's memory can be made at https://alzfdn.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.

To leave online condolences and for more information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.