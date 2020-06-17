WILKES-BARRE — Naomi "Dolly" Vilewinski, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on June 13, 2020, of natural causes, with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Margaret Laubach; sister, Kay Koser; and husband, Eugene Vilewinski.

She is survived by son, Gene Vilewinski and wife, Cathy; daughter, Lilly Donlavage; grandchildren, Jennifer Nicks and Thaddeus Donlavage; great-grandchildren, David and Evan; and many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Marci Koser Kingston, of Florida.

Dolly was a Girl Scout and attended Mount Airy School for the Deaf in Germantown, and the Scranton State School of the Deaf, where she met her husband. Dolly was the treasurer and a lifelong member of the Wilkes-Barre Society of the Deaf.

Dolly loved animals, friends, travel and TV's "Law and Order."

The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.