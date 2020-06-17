Naomi "Dolly" Vilewinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Naomi "Dolly" Vilewinski, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on June 13, 2020, of natural causes, with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Margaret Laubach; sister, Kay Koser; and husband, Eugene Vilewinski.

She is survived by son, Gene Vilewinski and wife, Cathy; daughter, Lilly Donlavage; grandchildren, Jennifer Nicks and Thaddeus Donlavage; great-grandchildren, David and Evan; and many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Marci Koser Kingston, of Florida.

Dolly was a Girl Scout and attended Mount Airy School for the Deaf in Germantown, and the Scranton State School of the Deaf, where she met her husband. Dolly was the treasurer and a lifelong member of the Wilkes-Barre Society of the Deaf.

Dolly loved animals, friends, travel and TV's "Law and Order."

The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved