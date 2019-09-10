WILKES-BARRE — Nathan Wayne Dippre, 73, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with Huntington's disease.

Born Oct. 21, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Nathan C. Dippre and Margaret Schimmelbusch of Hanover Township.

He was a former member of Firwood United Methodist Church and was also a Boy Scout, where he earned many badges including the God and Country Award. He was a graduate of Hanover Township Memorial High School, Class of 1964. Upon graduation, Nate worked at Craft Associates in Wilkes-Barre, where he made the showroom furniture for display to customers. He then opened his own business in 1971. He was the owner and operator of Hunlock Creek Radiator and Air Conditioning Service until he retired due to his illness.

Nate had a great love of flying and obtained his private pilot and glider ratings. In 1989, he and a partner bought a Wag Aero Sport Cub and traveled to south Florida to bring it home. In the process, the weather was closing in on him and was forced to land in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where they encountered Hurricane Hugo. He helped the owners of the airport prepare for the storm that had a direct hit on the area. Although there was much damage there, his aircraft was unharmed. He made it home safely and named the plane "Hugo." He painted the name on the nose of the plane, replacing the "O" with a hurricane symbol. Nate treasured that plane and enjoyed giving rides to everyone, especially children who had their first plane ride. They would receive a certificate from the FAA for the Young Pilots Program.

Nate was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan C. and Margaret (Schimmelbusch) Dippre; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Carol Petyak; their sons, Scott and Kevin, all of Hunlock Creek; and several cousins, including Robert O'Malley, who was more like a brother to him.

As per the family wishes, there will no calling hours. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township, followed by a celebration of his life at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Charles Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.

The family would like acknowledge Dr. Irvin Jacobs, Dr. Richard Oley and Dr. Douglas Nathanson for their years of care. A special thank you to Commonwealth Home Health and Hospice and all the nurses and aides for their tender care and dedication during this very difficult time.