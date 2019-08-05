ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ned E. Walsh Sr., formerly of Sweet Valley, passed into the hands of the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Born March 21, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late William and Gladys (Finks) Walsh.

He was preceded in death by brother Patrick Walsh; brother-in-law William Felsk; nephew John Felsk; stepmother Barbara Walsh; and stepsister and stepbrother, Jane and Pete Ayotte.

Ned went into the Air Force December 1956, serving at both Dover, Del., and Red Rock Air Force Bases. After his military service, he settled in the Sweet Valley area, raising six children. He worked at various jobs before taking a security position on the trans-Alaska Pipeline in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

Relocating to Anchorage, Alaska, Ned remarried to Teresa, with whom he has one son. Ned developed a passion for using his camera to capture the beauty of the Alaska landscape, especially the Northern Lights. He was highlighted in a Reader's Digest article for being one of the first photographers at that time to capture Northern Lights in clear detail.

Ned is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Walsh; sons Ned E. (Carol Meeker) Walsh Jr., Randy (Carol) Walsh, Mark (Holly) Walsh, Jamie (Nancy) Walsh, Bill Walsh and Brian Walsh; a daughter, Joy (Brian) Hardiman; stepdaughters Barbara (Jamie) Parsons and Bridget (Maurice) Lockhart; sister Delores Felsk; brothers James Walsh and Edwin (Rose) Walsh; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the Sweet Valley Church of Christ, Main Road, Sweet Valley. Friends and family are welcome starting at 5:30 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.

A funeral service was held in Anchorage on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, with interment at Fort Richardson National Cemetery, Anchorage, Alaska.