WEST SCRANTON — Neil Terry, age 64, of West Scranton, died Aug. 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Walsh) Terry. Blessing services at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, will be private. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton will follow.