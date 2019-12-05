DALLAS — Neil Van Bodegom-Smith, age 86, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his children, Jill Van Bodegom-Smith, Heidi Van Deutsch and Kai Van Bodegom-Smith.

Neil was beloved by so many during his walking presence on this earth and he will be dearly missed. At foremost his three living children mentioned above, his son (-in-law) Gary Van Deutsch and Billy Olman; his adored grand daughters, Ashlyn, Cortlyn and Bryce Van Deutsch. He will also be deeply missed by his two brothers, John and Carol; as well as his sister, Rosemarie. He was a kind, generous and sweet man.

Neil was born in Clifton, New Jersey, to Betty and Isaac, a dutch immigrant father from Holland. He was the eldest of four, growing up in a modest household where education was prized. He joined the army with the hopes of contributing to U.S. efforts in Korea, but it was not his fate as the war ended before he would have been called into duty. He received a bachelor's degree in psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University on the GI bill. In 1958 he married his beloved wife Eleanor and raised his four children, Jill, Todd, Heidi and Kai.

Perhaps his biggest contribution to humanity was delivered throughout his 28 years as executive director of Camping and Conference Services at Camp Bernie in northwestern New Jersey. Neil indelibly influenced the lives of countless young adults that formed his camp staff every summer and positively impacted the lives of thousands of kids that attended summer camp each year, from the underprivileged to the "well to do." He treated them all the same and in doing so modeled for all of us that everyone is worthy of love, acceptance, and respect.

In his heart of hearts Neil was a naturalist. Every walk through the woods with him revealed the many hidden wonders of the natural world. He would eagerly tell you the many secrets of leaves and bark, point out hidden springs and identify birds and other animals and their tracks. He was also an avid reader of history, crime novels and especially loved military affairs. On every tabletop rested a book or two that he was in the process of reading.

Neil was truly a man of the earth. He loved to plant and harvest from the many patches of ground around his home, many on steep inclines he thought worthy of planting regardless of the challenges. In a way that is a great metaphor for his life. He courageously persevered through the ups and downs of a life lived, and ultimately turning in "a life lived well!"

For Neil, the Lehman-Idetown Methodist church was a cornerstone of his life. There he found an avenue of contribution and devotion. He rested in the support of the extraordinary community he found there, many of which were his dearest and closest friends.

He is preceded in death by the mother of his four children, Eleanor McKenna Van Bodegom-Smith; and his son Todd Van Bodegom-Smith; as well as Louise Haught, his "Honey," for whom he was immensely grateful to have found love with in his twilight years.

Visitation will be held on 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Kunkle Community Hall, 815 Kunkle Road, Dallas.

A service will be held in celebration of Neil at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountainview Drive, Lehman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lehman-Idetown UMC.