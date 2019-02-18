DORRANCE TWP. — Nellie M. Stefancin, 93, of Dorrance Township, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she was a resident for the past few years.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1925, in Dorrance, where she was raised and educated. She was a daughter of the late John and Ann (Kocon) Stec. Nellie worked most of her life with her husband on the family farm.

Nellie was a member of St. Mary's Our Lady Help of Christian Church, Dorrance.

She was the last remaining member of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Stefancin; sisters, Cecilia T. Stec, Helen Walczyk and Sophie Stec; and brothers, John Joseph and Louis Stec.

At Nellie's request all services were held privately with the burial in St Mary's Parish Cemetery, Dorrance.

Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is entrusted with the arrangements.