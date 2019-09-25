LARKSVILLE — Nicholas and Barbara Klem, of Larksville, died within days of each other, after spending over 50 years together.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Nick died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Veteran Affairs Medical Center. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen Zipay Klem and was a graduate of Larksville High School. Nick served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam; was employed as an electrical trade instructor at Chase Prison and was a member of the Larksville American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was an antique car enthusiast.

He is survived by brothers Phillip Klem, of Larksville, Conrad Klem, of Edwardsville, and Stephen Klem, of Dallas; sister Joyce Ann Smith, of Kingston; and nieces and nephews.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Barbara died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Timber Ridge. She was the daughter of the late Celia Molasky and was a former member of St. Hedwig and St. Anthony Churches. She was employed as a wrapper in a cigar factory and later in the garment industry; was a museum and history buff and enjoyed shopping and going to car shows with her husband.

She is survived by her cousin, Stephen Molasky and family.

Funeral service for both Nicholas and Barbara will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Reverend Gerald Gurka officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday.

