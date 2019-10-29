SWOYERSVILLE — Nicholas Barto, 63, of Swoyersville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Dec. 31, 1955, a son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Florence Wisnewski Barto. Nicholas was a life resident of Swoyersville. He is a graduate of the Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1973. He was employed by A&A Auto in Kingston and Exeter for 30 years until his retirement. He then worked for the LCTA Shared Ride Program and as a crossing guard in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Nicholas was a die-hard Notre Dame fan, but also cheered for the NY Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends and the animals. He loved the beaches at Dewey, Long Beach Island, New Jersey, but his favorite was Ocean City, Md. He was a life member of the former St. Mary's of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, Swoyersville, then after consolidation, he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Parish. Nicholas helped coach the Forty Fort Flyers Mini Football "A" team for 10 years, winning a few championships. He was always very proud of the young men that he coached and the men he coached with.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Florence Barto; and brother Kenneth Barto.

Nicholas is survived by his nephew, Kennie Barto, and sister-in-law Lynn Barto, both of Swoyersville; and cousins.

A funeral is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville, with Father Joseph Pisaneschi officiating. The interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Nicholas was a man with a great heart and shared much love, humor and kindness to all he knew.

Please keep in your thoughts Notre Dame, Our Mother pray for us and you will be a Success in Life, "Go Irish."

