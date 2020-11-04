Nicholas C. Punko, 63, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, resulting from a long illness from malignant neoplasm of larynx.

Nick was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 15 1957, the son of Nicholas and Loretta Punko.

He attended E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1975. Nick went on to being a truck driver, where he would stop in many states to say hello to friends. One thing Nick had was many friends. You couldn't go anywhere that he wasn't known. He loved building and painting many Harley bikes throughout his time and was also an avid fisherman, he loved the water as much as the road.

Surviving are his parents, Nick and Loretta Punko; along with his sisters, Bethann (Texas), Lita Jane (Wilkes-Barre) and Amy Marie (Wilkes-Barre).

He had one daughter, Nicole and three grandchildren, Destiny Tolbert, Darnell Moore and Danajha Moore and one great-grandson. Nick had two nieces and a nephew, Mackenzie, Kendra and Joshua, that he kept very close with and two great-nieces, Gabriella and Adeline, who were deeply loved.

He resided in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Jacksonville, Fla., prior to coming home in July due to his illness.

The family would also like to say thank you to his dear friends in Jacksonville, Fla., Charlie and Donna Burtnett, for taking him to his appointments and taking him in as their own son and friend.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.