WILKES-BARRE — Nicholas D. Polifko, 48, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 1, 2020. His wife is the former Sandi Tabaka. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains. Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:55 a.m. Tuesday at church. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.