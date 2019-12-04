TUNKHANNOCK — Nicholas Kordilla of Tunkhannock passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Clarks Summit Senior Living, Clarks Summit. He was born in Nesquehoning on Oct. 31, 1926, and was the son of late Nicholas and Ella Starry Kordilla.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and received an honorable discharge. He was a graduate of the Northwestern University Traffic Institute, in Illinois and The Police Executive Traffic Institute, at Penn State. He was also a graduate of the 101st Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June of 1949. He was stationed at various troops throughout Pennsylvania including Troop P, in Wyoming and Troop H in Harrisburg. Nicholas was promoted to corporal in 1964, sergeant in 1968, and lieutenant in 1970. In 1972 he made captain and was assigned as commanding officer of Troop R in Dunmore. In 1979 he assumed command of Troop P in Wyoming. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in July of 1985.

After retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police, he became corporate security director for Jerry's Sport Center in Forest City. He retired in 2008.

Nicholas was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many of those activities with his two sons-in-law. He loved spending time with his family and was a strong supporter and very proud of the academic accomplishments of his two granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by sisters Ann Petrash and Vilma Kokolus; and brothers Michael, William and John.

Surviving are daughters Ella Kaufman and husband Kurt, Jill Kuffa and husband David; granddaughters Dana Kuffa and Amanda Kaufman; nephews Greg Kokolus and William Kordilla.

Family and friends are invited to attend Nicholas' Mass of Christian Burial which will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec., 6, 2019, from the Church of Nativity BVM, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Patrick Albert presiding. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent in Nicholas' name to the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, or the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

