SHAVERTOWN — Nicholas Paul Maceiko, 55, of Shavertown, died Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood Section of Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.