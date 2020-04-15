HARVEYS LAKE — Nicolaas C. deLeur, age 67, of Harveys Lake, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born in Sunnyside, Wash., on May 17, 1952. Nick was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Following his service, he worked for Quality Metal for 41 years as a machinist.

Nick loved the outdoors and was a dedicated hunter, embracing all types of hunting. His home is filled with his "trophies" which he got with various guns or bows. Nick was a true sportsman. He was never one to sit idle, restoring eight mustangs, one of which he shipped overseas. He also restored a Volkswagen bug. Nick was a MacGyver with everything but Jen's toy phone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Rika deLeur and brother, Billy.

Most important to him was his wife of 48 years, Michele, and the rest of his family; daughter, Jennifer Swire (Christian); son, Nick (Shannon); grandchildren, Madison, Alex, Spencer and Morgan; brothers, Len (Nancy), Chris (Maureen) and Raymond; sisters, Liz, Willy (John) and Shirley; brother-in-law, Michael Evanello (Annie); multiple nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Petrov, Dr. Saidman, Dr. Ali, Dr. Horvick, Nurse Beth and all of their staff for the compassionate care they provided Nick.

Memorial contributions in Nick's name may be made to Medical Oncology Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, 18704.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com