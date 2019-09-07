A most beautiful person passed quietly in the night, at peace. Nicole M. Wallace died on Sept. 6, 2019, at home.

Nicole was a beautiful, elegant and graceful person who loved her family and friends. Niki's home was open and welcoming to every person who entered through her doors. She clearly understood the word family and always looked to find happy moments for friends and family to gather together in her beautiful home, enjoying an abundance of food, laughter and love. Niki especially enjoyed cooking and sharing in her Lebanese heritage.

Niki was a compassionate, loyal and determined mother and wife. Her love was so strong that she always put others first. We are all better individuals for having the honor of being loved by Niki. She was the family, friend and pillar of strength who lit up the room with her dynamic smile and infectious laugh. Our hearts are broken and our world is forever altered, but we will seek the strength from what Niki has taught us.

Niki is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth M. Wallace, of 20 years. They were high school sweethearts who together created a phenomenal life with three amazing sons, Kenneth Marc Jr., 19 years of age and a sophomore at St. Joseph's University Philadelphia, Charles Robert, 18 years of age and a senior at Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Andrew Jamison, 17 years of age and a junior at Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Nicole Meredith Wallace was the daughter of Robert and Alice Koury Corba. She was raised in Laurel Run. Niki is survived by her brothers and best friends, Dr. Robert Corba and wife Dr. Kimberly Corba, of Allentown, and James Corba, of Bear Creek. Although, she had no daughters of her own, Nicole had a special bond with her nieces, Natasia Corba and Kameron Corba, and nephew RJ Corba, who will miss her forever. Nicole is the daughter-in-law of Kenneth and Sue Wallace, of Dallas, and Patricia Wallace, of Laflin. She is survived by sisters-in-law Megan Matras and her husband, Christopher Matras, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Stephanie and husband Matthew Bradley, of Dallas, and Katrina Wallace, of Dallas.

Nicole was a loving aunt and will be deeply missed by Marleigh and Christopher Matras and Brooke Bradley. Nicole also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the Koury and Corba families.

She was a friend to many people, especially those with whom she graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1988, and Wilkes University, where she earned a bachelors degree in art. It was that magnificent, artistic talent that showcased in her home and her natural beauty.

Nicole loved the outdoors and animals, especially her dog, Gus, and three stray cats whom she welcomed into her home. She enjoyed playing golf and exercising, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Nicole was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Maronite Church, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, where she celebrated baptism, communion and sacrament of marriage to her soulmate, Kenny Wallace. Nicole continued to celebrate and cherish her church with the magnificent family of her own. Nicole was a member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter, and Huntsville Country Club, Shavertown.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in St. Anthony Maronite Church, Park Avenue, in remembrance of Nicole. Viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until noon followed by Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Nicole M. Wallace to Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, 1000 Bryn Mayr Rd., Carlisle, PA 17103, www.chipmiller.org.