PITTSTON TWP. — Nitsa Salavantis of Pittston Township, went to sleep in the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She celebrated her 94th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2020, with a party at her home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, the loves of her life.

She, with her husband, Stanley, owned the Majestic Lunch in Pittston for over 40 years. Until her recent fall in November, she could be seen every Saturday at the Majestic greeting customers after she got her hair done.

Born in Krokees, Laconias, Greece on Feb. 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Agathoklis and Eleni Karantzalis. In 1947, after World War II, Nitsa immigrated to the United States where she would meet the love of her life, Stanley Salavantis, who preceded her in death in 2016. While living in New York, New York, she attended Columbia University to learn the language of her new country, and in 1955 she proudly became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Although she never lost her Greek accent, she was fluent in the English language and could always be found reading newspapers and magazines and keeping up with current events.

In 1954, Nitsa, along with her husband Stanley and their three children moved from Brooklyn, New York, to the Pittston area to take co-ownership of the Majestic Lunch which they then owned and operated for 44 years together. She worked tirelessly beside her husband to provide for her family and to teach her children the value of hard work, personal responsibility and respect for themselves and others. She was truly a remarkable wife and mother and role model for all who got the chance to know her.

Nitsa's love for family was the most important thing in her life, especially her three children, Harry, Helen and Mary and all her grandchildren. The day she fell she was doing what she loved most, cooking dinner for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she did every Thursday.

Throughout the years she cooked dinner for the entire family every week to ensure that her children and their families would remain close and stay together long after she was gone. Family was everything to her and she lived a life full of love with her family always at her side.

Religion was the cornerstone of her life and she was a devout member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member and past president of both the Philoptohos Society and the Daughters of Penelope and was a member of the Eastern Star. She was actively involved throughout the years with cooking and serving for the Wilkes-Barre Greek Church Food Festival which continues to this day.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stanley; her brother Nick Karantzalis; brother-in law Paul Paxis; and grandchildren George and Kimberly Mihalchick.

She is survived by her children, Harry Salavantis and his wife Cletta, Shavertown, Helen Salavantis, North Olmsted, Ohio, and Mary Knaus and her husband, Joseph, Laflin; grandchildren Nitsa Payne and her husband, Matt, Julie Godfey and her husband, John, Jennifer Dompkosky and her husband, Dave, Ambria Kramer, Stefanie Salavantis and her husband, James McGrady, Steven Salavantis and Niki, Britanny Holly and her husband Jason, Christina Miller and her husband, John, and David Knaus and his wife Jennifer.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Peyton Payne, Ava and Cole Kramer, Christopher and Samantha Pollick, Josie and Vivian Godfrey, Eulalie and Easton Holly, Jess, Charles and Matthew Miller and Everett Knaus; her sister, Mary Paxis; sister-in-law, Irini Karnatzalis and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is especially thankful for the great kindness, care and compassion from Carol, Amy and Marie who she loved dearly and felt like you part of our family and to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart who made her homecoming possible.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

Funeral services will be held on 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 East Ross St., Wilkes Barre. Interment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1250 S. Main St., Wilkes Barre.

Memorial donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Wilkes Barre.

To leave condolences online, visit Mrs. Salavantis' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.