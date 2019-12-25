KINGSTON — Noreen Gallagher, Kingston, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, with her sisters by her side.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Helen Usher Gallagher. She resided in Dallas for many years before moving to Kingston. She was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School and College Misericordia. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a facility assignor for Frontier Communications.

She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, James Thomas and Mark Engler, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Surviving are her sisters, Anne Thomas and Colleen Engler, both of Dallas; her nephews, who were her pride and joy, Daniel Engler and his wife Stephanie, Dallas, Philip Engler and his companion, Ann Buckley, Plains Township, Kevin Engler, Laurel, Maryland; Patrick Engler, Dallas; and several cousins. In addition to her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noreen's memory to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital by making checks payable to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mailed to Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please request that donations benefit the Heart and Vascular Unit.