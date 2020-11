OLD FORGE — Norma C. Serino, of Old Forge, formerly of Falls, died Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral 9:15 a.m. Monday from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Rd., Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Parish Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.