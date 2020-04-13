MEHOOPANY — Norma J. Manning, 92, of Mehoopany died on April 10, 2020, in Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock. Norma was born on Jan. 10, 1928, daughter of the late Harold and Helen Gaylord Williams.

Norma was a 1946 graduate of Mehoopany High School. After her graduation she attended Empire beauty school in Scranton. She was a member of the Mehoopany Methodist Church for over 60 years and also served on the ladies' aid society. Norma was also a member of the Mehoopany Women's Club.

Norma was an accomplished painter, seamstress and cook. She dedicated her life to working side by side with Stewart on the family dairy farm while raising the children. She was preceded in death by son Stewart Wayne Manning, daughters Marlene Manning and Patricia Robinson Samuels, sister Joyce Weaver, and brothers William Williams and Charles Williams.

Surviving is her husband of 73 years, Stewart Manning, daughters Charlene (Cookie) Gilpatrick, of Trout Lake, Wash., Marilyn Jane Cease, of Tunkhannock, son Stewart Mark and Melissa Manning, of Tunkhannock, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral and interment services will take place at Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany, at the family's discretion.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

