WILKES-BARRE — Norman F. Kopiak, 83, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born May 30, 1935, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Andrew and Helen Stochla Kopiak. Norman enlisted with the United States Air Force in 1952, beginning a 30-year career in the military. He served in the Air Force, Navy and Army National Guard through the Korean Conflict and Vietnam Era before retiring as a Staff Sergeant in 1982. From 1983 to 1999, Norman was employed by the Social Security Administration. Norman was a member of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope. He traveled extensively throughout his military career. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling, attending their grandchildren's school and sports events and going out for dinner and ice cream. A brother, Thomas Kopiak, preceded him in death. On May 20, 1961, Norman was married to the love of his life, the former Margaret Bly; together they raised their family. He will also be greatly missed by his children, Margaret and her husband, Paul Rose, of Lake Silkworth, Norma and her husband, Edward Prenga, of Wilkes-Barre, Mary Ann and her husband, Arthur Long, of Wilkes-Barre, Frances Marie Warnagiris, of Hunlock Creek, Norman and his wife, Candace Kopiak, of Parsons, Andrew Kopiak, of Plains Township, and Emily Kopiak, of Wyoming; grandchildren Pauline and Katie Rose, Justin Prenga, David, Charles and Arthur Long, Julia and 1 Lt. Sarah Warnagiris, Christopher Kopiak and Ryleigh and Ryan Kopiak; brothers Andrew and his wife, Marie Kopiak, of West Virginia, and Jerry and his wife, Mary Kopiak, of Ohio; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Celebration of Norman's life will begin with visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there Tuesday with gathering beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope. Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared with Norman's family at www.celebratehislife.com.