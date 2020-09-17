1/1
Norman G. Chapman Jr.
EXETER — Norman G. Chapman Jr., 77, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Norman G. Sr. and Lucille Janiszewski Chapman.

Mr. Chapman was a graduate of Hughestown High School and then enlisted to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot in the Industrial Maintenance Department.

Preceding him in death were his sisters, Joyce Miller and Melody Sickler.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Verna Mallon Chapman and children, Norman and his wife, Sherry Chapman, of Jenkins Township and Lisa and her husband, Jason Summerton, of Exeter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a sister, Maria and her husband, Thomas Langhorne, of Pittston.

Funeral services will be private and held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. A wonderful friend & neighbor John Scalonge, Sr
John Scalonge
Friend
