BEAUMONT — Norman Gene Steidinger, age 65, of Beaumont, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home.

He was born in Mehoopany on May 30, 1954, and was the son of the late Charles and Frances Frantz Steidinger.

He was known by many as "Storman Norman" and was employed as a newspaper deliveryman for the Times Leader for 42 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary.

Norman is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Martha Siglin; son, Norman Gene Jr. and his wife Catherine, of Plymouth; daughters, Norma Jean Montross and her husband Jack, of Tunkhannock, and Salina Marie Siglin Ondish and her companion Jay Lefkowski, of Marathon, Fla.; brothers, Charles, Harold and Paul; sisters, Christine Graziano and Nancy Kreidler; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed of the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kunkle Fire Hall, 3943 PA-309, Dallas PA 18612.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.