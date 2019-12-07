SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Norman J. Gonshor, 89, of South Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of Nanticoke and Mountain Top, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Verlander and son-in-law Glenn.

Mr. Gonshor graduated from Newport Township High School in 1948 and was retired from Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Michalina Gonshor; his brothers and sister, Frank, Bernard, Narcy, Edmund, Henry, Alfred and Geraldine Borucki.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Gonshor; sister Delores Slosky of Nanticoke; grandchildren Bradley Duval and Adrienne Duval; great-grandchildren Bryson and Ethan; as well as nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 p.m. until service time at the church. Entombment will be at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, VA 23834.

Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.