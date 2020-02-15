John (Jack) Norman Marshall, 89, Feb. 6, 2020.

Jack was born Jan. 15, 1931, Kingston, to John Norman Marshall, Sr. and Ruth Conrad Marshall.

He graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1947 and from Drexel Institute, in 1953 with a bachelor of science degree in metallurgical engineering.

He married Carrie Jones on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant from 1954 to 1955 based in Beaugency, France, where his daughter Cindy was born in 1954.

He returned to the U.S. and began a 40-year career with Babcock & Wilcox in Beaver Falls.

His son, Craig, was born in 1958. He retired as manager of steel operations in 1991 and a few years later Jack and Carrie moved to Durham, North Carolina, to be closer their two grandsons.

Jack had many interests including travel, genealogy, fishing and sports (especially following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and all Duke University sports).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie; and sister Nancy.

Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Jim Sipple, Garden Valley, Idaho, son and daughter-in-law Craig and Zermeena Marshall, Durham, North Carolina, grandchildren Collin and Dana Marshall and great-granddaughter Evelyn, Westminister, Colorado and Jackson Marshall, Durham, North Carolina.

A private memorial will be held in the future.