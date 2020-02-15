TUNKHANNOCK — Mayor Norman Ray Ball, 84, of Tunkhannock passed away Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Marcinonis Ball.

Born in West Nicholson on Sept. 14, 1935 he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Celina N White Ball.

He is a member of Eatonville, Tunkhannock, and East Lemon United Methodist Church.

Norm was the Mayor of Tunkhannock up until his retirement late last year after devoting 43½ years of his life to elective service as a councilman and mayor.

He was preceded by his son, Norm R. Ball Jr.; sisters Lorretta Goble and Barbara Bush.

In addition to his wife, Norm is survived by his daughters, Deborah Migliori and husband Ted of Falls and Patricia LaBarr and husband George of Watertown, New York; son Bradley Ball and wife Tammy of Meshoppen; brother Russell Ball; sister Carol Hillard; grandchildren Carly and Zach Migliori, Paige and George LaBarr, Blakely and Blaize Ball; cousin Betty Savickas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Allied Hospice Center for the care they have provided over the past few days.

Family and friends are invited to attend Norm's funeral services which will be held at noon on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, from the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, 4 Church St., Tunkhannock, with Norm's Pastor Robin Fillmore and lifelong friend Deacon Raymond Pieretti presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

A viewing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church.

As part of Norm's vision for Tunkhannock the family asks that you would do one random act of kindness on Norm's behalf.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice of charity.