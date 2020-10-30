1/1
Norman Schulman
SHAVERTOWN — Dr. Norman Schulman, 78, of Shavertown, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Louis and Anne Goldberg Schulman and was a graduate of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga.; University of Bologna Medical School in Italy. Following his training at Columbia University, N.Y., he started the Radiology Oncology Department at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. In 1998, he and his wife, Roxanne, opened Radiation Medicine Specialists in Forty Fort, until he semi-retired in 2016.

Dr. Schulman was a member of Temple Israel, Congregation Ohav Zedek; In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Schulman, DC.

Dr. Schulman is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Roxanne Schulman; daughters, Rebecca and Sarah; sons, Michael, DC and his wife, Angela; Ronald and his wife, Faith; Jeffrey; Jonathan and his wife, Cathy; sister, Arlene Sulzer and six grandchildren.

Dr. Schulman was a pioneer in the field of Radiation Oncology, proudly bringing innovative technology to patients of Northeast Pa. He was committed to the latest methods and management of cancer patients and touched the lives of many families throughout his 44 years of practice. Many of his favorite times were spent at his Annual Cancer Survivor Picnic, which he shared good times with patients, their family members and his dedicated staff.

Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Graveside service will follow in King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, N.J., at 1 p.m. in the Schulman Family Circle. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

For additional information, visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
