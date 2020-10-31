1/1
Norva M. Hall
Norva M. Hall, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, under hospice care at Bonham's Nursing Center, Stillwater.

Born in Cogan House on Aug. 16, 1921, she was the oldest child of Ralph and Helen (Hopkins) Persun. A longtime Kingston resident, Norva attended Liberty and South Williamsport Public Schools.

She became a self-employed seamstress and loved making sweatshirts and children's clothing for many in the Wyoming Valley. Norva also enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles and cooking for her family. She was happiest when she was hosting family dinners.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hall, in 1988, her stepdad, Harold Fullerton and her two brothers, Al and Ralph Jr. Persun.

She leaves behind her sons, Kelly Hall and wife, Susan, of Mystic, Conn., and Michael (Mick) Hall and wife, Ellen, of Huntington Township and a daughter, Barbara Hall Galli and her husband, Tony, of Sparta, N.J. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Paul Metzloff, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston, officiating. We will follow CDC guidelines.The interment will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

To send the family an online condolence, you can visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
