HANOVER TWP. — Olga Blazaskie (Blaski), a long-time resident of Hanover Township and a current resident at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center, died on April 26, 2020, following a very long illness.

Born in 1937, Olga, or as her friends knew her "Lollie," celebrated her 82nd birthday this past March. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Kopka Lenio.

Lollie was a member of St. Casimir's Church in Lyndwood until its closing and then a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes Barre. Lollie was a 1955 graduate from Hanover Township High School and was married for 43 years to her husband, Robert.

Lollie was a home-maker for many years. After her family had grown, she worked at several local garment manufacturing businesses until her retirement in the 1990's. Lollie was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.

She enjoyed spending many hours and participating in numerous functions as a former member of the Hanover Township AMVETS Auxiliary. She held various positions within the organization.

Lollie was a traditional Mom and Wife and was a very loving and reassuring individual. Her sense of patience and loving kindness did not get lost on her family or grandchildren. She was an excellent cook particularly with traditional Polish and Lithuanian foods. Her "bleenies" were the best. She looked forward to the "Lenio Family Reunions" each year, when all of her sisters and their families could spend time together.

While still at home and following the loss of her husband, Lollie became a mom again to a "Toy Poodle"… Mandy. Mandy was the girl she never had but always wanted. Her sons often would kid her about loving Mandy more than any of her boys. Mandy has since passed, but was Lollie's joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2004, her sister Dorothy Cirko in 2016 and brothers-in-law Cyril Cirko in 1999 and Stanley Bolesta in 2017.

Lollie is survived by her three sons, Bob (Patti) Chase, of Pennsylvania, Rick (Jackie) of Peckville, and Mike (Lynn), of Hanover Township. Lollie is also survived by her three grandchildren: Ashley, Michael and Lauren; two sisters; Gert Bolesta, of Levittown, and Shirley Mockler (Tom), of Levittown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Due to the limitations imposed by the Coronavirus concerns, services and burial will be private to the immediate family only. A celebration of Lollie's life will occur at a time when our country is safe to return to normal activities.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Kevin Carey for his compassion and support, the Mercy Center Personal Care Facility in Dallas, and the Timber Ridge Health Care Facility in Wilkes-Barre for their care and support of Lollie. The family would also like to extend a sincere thanks to Lollie's long time neighbors, Jim and Barbara Kaminski for their loving kindness and support over the years.

If you would care to do something in Lollie's honor, the family would appreciate donations to your local food bank or the Alzeheimer's Association.

