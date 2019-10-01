WILKES-BARRE — Olga "Alice" Choley, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Tiffany Court in Kingston, where she had been a resident.

Born in Plains Township, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva Feszchak.

She was educated in the Plains Township schools.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Theodore Choley; brothers Michael, John and Joseph Feszchak and Walter Walters; sisters Emily Zwarycz and Joan Swanson; and daughter-in-law Colleen Choley.

She is survived by a brother, Myron Feszchak and his wife, Janet, of Plains Township; son Theodore J. Choley and his wife, Leann, of Reno, Nev.; daughters Susan Murray and her husband, Tom, of St. Louis, Mo., and MaryAnn Koflanovich and her husband, Ronald, of Shavertown; grandchildren Kyra Sawford, of Milford, Kevin Koflanovich and his wife, Amanda, Ted Choley Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Reno, Nev., Michael Choley, Blake Choley and Madison Brady, Michael Murray and his wife, Kristin, of Kansas City, Mo., and Shannon Murray and her fiancé, Andrew Beemer, of Utah; great-grandchildren Kaya and Levi Koflanovich, of Wyoming, Ava and Elizabeth Murray, of Kansas City, Mo., and Elise, Sylvie, Logan and Cole Choley, of Reno, Nev.

Olga's family would like to thank the staff of Arcadia Hospice and Tiffany Court for making her last days as comfortable as possible. As per her request, there will be no calling hours and the funeral will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.