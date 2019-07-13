GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Olga J. Visco, 94, died on Friday July 12, 2019, at Harbor Chase of Gainesville, Gainesville, Fla.

Born on July 23, 1924, in Snowshoe, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Anna Austra of Luzerne. Prior to her retirement, Olga was a ward clerk at the Morris View Nursing Home in Morris Township, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her husband and Army veteran, Joseph G. Visco; brothers Joseph, Charles and Alex; and sisters Theresa, Alice, Lillian and Josephine.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Gendreau and husband Brian, of Gainesville, Fla.; grandson Army Major Donald J. Dangler and his wife, Lucy, and great-grandson Ryan Joseph, of Marlton, N.J.; sisters Helen Zekas, of Luzerne, and Ketora Hann, of Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, Fla.