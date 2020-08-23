Que sera, sera

Whatever will be, will be

The future's not ours to see

Que sera, sera

What will be, will be

Olga (Blondie) Williams, 89, of Mountain Top, produced her last melodious song as she entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23, 2020. Daughter of the late John Sr. and Olga (Dorash) Schott, she was the fifth in birth order of 18 children.

Growing up on a farm and fish hatchery in South Canaan, she learned to live off the land. Canning home grown fruits and vegetables was her forté. Her recipe for preparing fresh caught fish was enjoyed by many. Olga enjoyed nature walks picking mushrooms, huckleberries, elderberries, hickory nuts, black walnuts, whatever this good earth produced, she found a use for it. Her artistic touch turned simple items into eye pleasing crafts. Entertainment was belting out a tune with her siblings. She labored together with her parents to help raise her siblings and instill God-honoring values.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Williams; sisters, Margaret Jula, Gabriel Eldred, Elizabeth Roberts, and Caroline Schott; brothers, John Schott Jr., Paul Schott; twins, Donald and Ronald Schott, Larry Schott, and three premature infant siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia Hollock and husband Edward, of Mountain Top, three grandsons, Edward Hollock and wife Jaime, great-grandchildren Micah and Alia, of Wernersville; Daniel Hollock and wife Alexandra, great-grandchildren Evan and Connor, of Plains; and William Hollock and wife Lori of Mountain Top; sisters Nancy Piercy and husband George, of Honesdale, Barbara Cavage and husband Andrew, of Waymart, brothers Joseph Schott and wife Annalese of Honesdale, William Schott and wife Mary of Rockport, Texas, Patrick Schott of Hattiesburg, Miss., several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Mountain Top Senior Care for their compassion and comforting care during her illness.

Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be held privately under the direction of Desiderio-Lehman Funeral Home.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.