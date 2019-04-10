Olivia Mary Marquart, 28, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends after living with cancer for six years.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Marjorie Henry Marquart, of Dallas, and Eric Marquart, of Sarasota, Florida.

Olivia was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Class of 2009, and Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island, Class of 2013, with a B.A. in early childhood education.

Olivia was an avid equestrian at Grand Stride Inc., Beaumont. The trainers, Bill and Heidi Osborn, and all the riders and their families became Olivia's second family. She participated in horse shows in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania. In addition to her riding, Olivia was actively involved with the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults and their Key to Keys ride; ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund; and was a counselor at Camp Dost – a camp for pediatric cancer patients. She loved to laugh.

She was well-known for her blog – www.TheSarcasticSarcoma.com

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, Frank M. and Dorothea Henry; paternal grandfather, Howard Marquart; uncles Frank M. Henry Jr. and Scott E. Henry; and cousin Kirk Frey.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her sister, Samantha Marquart Brainard and husband Jamie; paternal grandmother, Shirley Conyngham; step-grandmother, Freddie Bittenbender Henry; aunts, Maryjane Henry, Wendy Henry and Kirsten Judd; uncles, Michael Marquart and Lee Judd; cousins, Lauren Henry, Frank Henry III, Brigitte Henry Cooper and husband Steve and daughter Caroline, Scott M. Henry and wife Erica and son Scott Jr., John Henry and fiancée Mary Kate Lambert, Jane Henry and Zachary Judd; as well as the Bittenbender family.

Olivia leaves behind her beloved horses, Joe DiMaggio and Max Crescendo, and her dog, Raylan.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Al Casale for his never-ending support and guidance; Dr. Chris Adonizio, Dr. Rajiv Panikkar, Dr. Jackie Lee and everyone at Geisinger who provided her care; the Dana-Farber Bone and Sarcoma department; the Ulman Foundation; and Erwine Home Health and Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in St. Therese's Church, Davis Street and Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Friedman Farms, 138 Wyoming Rd., Dallas.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Henry Cancer Center: Geisinger Wyoming Valley - 1000 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711; ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund (www.thinkbigpa.org) - 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Box 61, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; or the Ulman Foundation (www.ulmanfoundation.org) - 1215 E. Fort Ave. #104, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.