WILKES-BARRE — Olivia Elise Tyler was called home on Dec. 13, 2019.

She was born March 28, 2014, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center to her parents, Jamal and Christina Tyler. Olivia attended pre-school at YMCA, Wilkes-Barre, and kindergarten at Bear Creek Community Charter School. She aspired to be a dentist and a nurse. Olivia loved swimming, gymnastics, dance, singing, Monarch butterflies and her number one Stuffy, "Emily the Elephant." Olivia loved everyone. Anyone that she would meet she'd call her friend. She made us remember what it was like to be a child and she has a smile that will forever light up the world.

She is survived by her father, Jamal Tyler; Grandmothers: "Gam," Joan Ayers, "Nani," Andrea Williams, "GiGi," Beverly Tyler; grandfather "Pop Pop," Tim Tyler; aunts "TiTi," Samantha Shervinski and her husband, Josh, Rasheema Williams, Maya Tyler, Nichole Tyler.

The grieving family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and generous donations. Services were held at Restored Church, Wilkes-Barre, with close friends and family. Funeral arrangements were handled by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home and sponsored by Bear Creek Charter School.