Onika Jaquashia Haynes

WILKES-BARRE — Onika Jaquashia Haynes, infant daughter of Tyquasha Haynes and Jemel Ford, of South Wilkes-Barre, passed into Glory in the comfort and safety of her mother's womb and was delivered into this world Saturday evening at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The hopes and dreams of her presence will forever remain in the hearts of her family.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre.

Published in Times Leader from July 9 to July 10, 2019
